Kamal Haasan takes a break from 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' hosting to shoot film 'Vikram'

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Superstar Kamal Haasan, who had been hosting Tamil reality digital series 'Bigg Boss Ultimate', has announced that he is "constrained to opt out" of the show due to the clash of dates with 'Vikram'.

The actor announced the news on his Instagram handle on Sunday.

Sharing the cause behind the "unavoidable" clash, the statement read, "The rescheduling of the production activities for Vikram that we are forced to do on account the lockdown and restrictions imposed, has unavoidably resulted in overlap of dates required to be allotted for Bigg Boss Ultimate. "

"It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me, considering their schedule and other commitments that they might already have. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt out of this season of Bigg Boss Ultimate for the remaining episodes after 20th February," he shared in the statement.

He extended his best wishes, adding, "Till I meet you again in Season 6 of Bigg Boss, My best wishes to you all!!"





'Bigg Boss Ultimate' is the spin-off to 'Bigg Boss Tamil', released exclusively on OTT Platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, 'Vikram', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, features the Padma Bhushan star in an intense new avatar and caters to those fond of realistic action sequences.

The film is not a sequel to the 1986 film of the same name, though the film's official title teaser uses a remixed version of the theme song from the 1986 film.

The film features Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles along with Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in supporting roles.

The movie that marks Lokesh's first collaboration with Kamal Haasan is slated to hit the screens worldwide in April 2022. (ANI)

