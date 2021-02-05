Kangana Ranaut's tweets deleted over guidelines violation

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Micro-blogging site Twitter took action against Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Thursday by deleting some of her tweets, stating that the now-deleted posts were in violation of the platform's guidelines.



This comes a day after Kangana reacted to international pop sensation Rihanna's support for the ongoing farmers' protest. And, after several Indian celebrities (film stars, cricketers) supported Rihanna's tweet, Kangana responded to them with profanities in her tweet. This led to the twitter guidelines violation and deletion of some of her tweets.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed, "We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options."

On Tuesday, Rihanna had taken to her Twitter handle and shared a news story by CNN on the internet shutdown in several districts of Delhi's neighbouring state Haryana after protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers. The protestors also entered the iconic Mughal Era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts. (ANI)

