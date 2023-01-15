'Kantara' star Sapthami Gowda joins 'The Vaccine War'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Actress Sapthami Gowda, who enthralled audience with her role in 'Kantara', has now bagged a pivotal role in 'The Vaccine War', which is being helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Welcoming Sapthami on board, Vivek took to Instagram and wrote,"Welcome Sapthami.

Your role in #TheVaccineWar will touch many hearts". This post came as a reply to the post Gowda had uploaded



She wrote "I'm glad and excited to be a part of this project ! Thank you @vivekagnihotri sir for this opportunity."

The Vaccine War' is the story of Indian scientists who survived the pressure coming from global manufacturers and worked at odd hours to save the dying lives of their countrymen.

The shoot for the film has already begun in Lucknow. Anupam Kher is also a part of the film, which is slated to release on August 15, 2023. (ANI)

