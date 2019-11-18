Kanye makes appearance at free 'Sunday Service Experience' concert

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West gave a 'Sunday Service Experience' concert at Pastor Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch along with a choir on Sunday (local time).

The evening at Lakewood Church started with the choir performing and Osteen speaking of his journey in life as a minister. Then, Kanye took the stage."He saved a wretch like me," West sang off-key with his choir from the song 'Selah' from his latest album, and then rapped, reading his lyrics from a smartphone that he held in hand, reported Fox News.

The 42-year-old singer has been vocal in recent months about his conversion to Christianity and how God has been guiding him. Sunday's concert was open to fans of all faiths.

Tickets for the free concert sold out within minutes on Saturday, though some people were known to be reselling them for hundreds of dollars.

Earlier in the evening, the choir sang medleys of pop and Christian songs. Then, speaking at the 'Sunday Service Experience' concert, Osteen opened up about the sudden death of his father, the church's founding pastor, in 1999.

He said his darkest days launched his brightest time in life. "You got to keep moving forward."

Osteen added: "You are anointed at being you. ... Walk-in your own shoes."

The 'Late Registration' singer also announced on Twitter he will present an opera called 'Nebuchadnezzar' at the Hollywood Bowl next Sunday. He also shared a golden invitation to the event about the ancient Babylonian king.

Earlier Sunday, West said his recent spiritual awakening has made him realize he's no longer in the service of fame and money but "in service to God."

Lakewood Church, where more than 43,000 people have attended services each week, has become the largest church in the U.S. It's held services at the former Compaq Center, which was once the home of the NBA's Houston Rockets. Osteen's weekly television program has been viewed by more than 13 million households in the U.S. and millions more in more than 100 nations around the world.

On Friday, he and his choir performed for inmates at the Harris County Jail in Houston.

Last month, West released 'Jesus Is King,' a Gospel-themed album that's been described as Christian rap. (ANI)

