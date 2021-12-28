Kanye West buys home near Kim Kardashian in hopes of staying close to his family

Washington [US], December 28 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West has reportedly purchased a home across the street from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, in hopes of staying close to his family.

A source close to the rapper confirmed People magazine that West paid a whopping USD 4.5 million for the "teardown."

The source added, "Kanye's new house is a teardown. He only bought it for the location. It's near Kim and the kids. He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP. It will be family-friendly. He wants to be able to have the kids over as much as possible. Living only in Malibu was making visits trickier for Kanye."

Another source close to the rapper told People magazine that West made the deal happen quickly when the home came on the market.



"When he realized he could buy the house and be near his family he jumped at the idea. He wants to be close by and be there for the kids," said the source.

The former celebrity couple share 8-year-old daughter North, 6-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago, and 2-year-old son Psalm.

Kim filed for divorce from the 'Donda' rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The duo began dating in 2012 and got married in 2014.

West has recently been in headlines for being vocal about wanting a second chance with Kim, who is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Earlier this month, the rapper made a public plea to Kim while performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert in Los Angeles. He dedicated his song 'Runaway' to Kim. (ANI)

