Kanye West, Irina Shayk are together despite breakup rumours

Washington [US], July 17 (ANI): Despite breakup rumours, rapper Kanye West and supermodel Irina Shayk are still dating.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that they both are still dating, just as they have been for months, and recently spent the Fourth of July weekend together in San Francisco.

The sources also revealed that the couple dined out together at the fancy restaurant, Mourad recently.

Reports had surfaced on the internet that before Kanye flew to Paris to attend the recent fashion week, he asked Irina to go with him but she declined. However, the sources close to the couple denied the same and told TMZ that "Kanye hadn't invited her because it was a quick business trip, he flew in and out of Paris the same day."

As per earlier reports by TMZ, Kanye and the supermodel were spotted hanging in France on his 44th birthday, before hopping on a private jet and flying back to the States together, the next day.



Kanye had also rapped about her in 'Christian Dior Denim Flow' saying, 'I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen'- and she also appeared in his music video for 'Power'.

This new relationship marks the first public dating after Kanye and Kim Kardashian parted ways in February.

The celebrity couple, who made their relationship public in April 2012, has four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.

On the other hand, Irina was previously in a relationship with Bradley Cooper. However, they both decided to split in June 2019 after four years together. They are parents to their 4-year-old daughter, Lea.

Both Kanye and Irina have yet to publicly comment on their one-on-one time together. (ANI)

