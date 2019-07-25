Kanye West moves to trademark 'Sunday Service' merchandise

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): American rapper Kanye West has reportedly filed a trademark application for 'Sunday Service' merchandise with the US Patent and Trademark office, according to public records.

The application was moved by Mascotte Holdings, the same company that filed trademarks for 'Yeezus', 'Yeezy', 'Red October', 'Yandhi', 'Calabasas Clothing', 'Donda', 'Half Beast' and 'Kanye West' (among others) on behalf of the hip-hop star, reported Billboard.

The application filed on July 19 was first reported by TMZ. It lists 'bottoms as clothing', dresses, footwear, handwear, jackets, loungewear, scarves, shirts, socks and 'tops as clothing' as merchandise to be sold bearing the mark.

The proposed mark appears to be a takeoff on West's weekly Sunday Service concerts/church services, which feature choral arrangements of popular songs (including West's) and regularly attract high-profile guests.

In April, he brought the service to Coachella, where he sold religious-themed apparel bearing phrases such as 'Holy Spirit,' 'Trust God' and 'Jesus Walks.' (ANI)

