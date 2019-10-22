Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kanye West surprises wife Kim Kardashian with a beautiful birthday gift

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:54 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Kanye West recently proved that he is a doting husband after he presented his wife Kim Kardashian a lavish gift.
This year Kanye took a different turn for his wife's 39th birthday on Monday. For the big day, the rapper surprised her by making a very generous donation to various prison reform charities.
The overjoyed beauty mogul star took to Instagram to share the certificate, which was also was signed by her kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
"A donation of $1 million has been made in your name," the document read.
According to the E-News website, other than this beautiful gesture, Kim was showered with gorgeous floral arrangements and sweet messages from her friends and family on social media.
"There are so many wonderful things I wish people knew about you," Khloe Kardashian wrote in tribute to her big sister.
"There has always been magnetic energy about you. You've written your own set of rules, always with love. You have forever had an immense amount of courage and faith that everything will always work out. But most importantly, You leave people better."
While Kylie Jenner praised Kim for her "love, guidance, selflessness and loyalty," Kris Jenner shared some epic throwback pictures of her daughter. (ANI)

