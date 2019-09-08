Kanye West taking his Sunday Service to Chicago

Rapper Kanye West
ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:30 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West is all set to take his Sunday Service to his home town, Chicago.
West is scheduled to bring his choir and band to Chicago on September 8. Previous Sunday Services performances back in April consisted of rousing medleys of spirituals and re-worked West originals, including 'Ultralight Beam,' which has been a standard in his setlist since he began hosting Sunday Service earlier this year.
It will be the first concert of the rapper since the announcement of his upcoming album 'Jesus Is King' which will be released on September 27. According to the tracklist shared by his wife Kim Kardashian on social media, the album will feature material he's performed and debuted during past Sunday Services.
The Chicago service, which is scheduled to begin at 9 am CST, will take place at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. (ANI)

