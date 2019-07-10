Kanye West terms Yeezy the 'Lamborghini of shoes'

Washington DC [USA], July 10 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West believes that the Adidas Yeezy label is the "Lamborghini of shoes."

In a video with Forbes released on Tuesday, the 42-year-old shared details about the process behind creating Yeezy shoes, reported Footwear News.

West said that a lot of his inspiration comes from his life experiences, with the movie "Akira" and the Lamborghini Countach serving as major touch points for him.

He even joked that Yeezy "is the Lamborghini of shoes."

"You start with a sketch, start with a vintage reference. It can start with a previous shoe that we created that we're making a newer version of, or feelings of films and experiences that I grew up with," West said.

"We have a team of incredible designers. We'll take the entire design team to Japan; we'll take the entire design team to the zone and talk about where we'd like to take these ideas," he added.

West went on to add that there are a lot of prototypes created before landing on the final product. "They're miniature vehicles; we work on shoes like you'd work on a car," he said. (ANI)