Kanye West to present 'Nebuchadnezzar' opera at Hollywood Bowl

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Kanye West will present an opera titled 'Nebuchadnezzar' at the Hollywood Bowl on November 24. He also shared a golden invitation to the event on Sunday (local time).







Taking to Twitter, West shared a golden invitation to the event, designed by 'Jesus Is King' director Nick Knight and features an engraved image of the ancient Babylonian king.



'Nebuchadnezzar' will be directed by Vanessa Beecroft and include music with Sunday Service, Peter Collins, and Infinities Song, reported Billboard.



The Hollywood Bowl says tickets will be on sale on November 18 at noon. The show is set to take place at 4 pm (local time). (ANI)



