Kapil Sharma adorably captures her daughter trying to play drum set

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Comedian Kapil Sharma on Tuesday shared an adorable video of his 2-year-old daughter, Anayra, trying her hands on a drum set.

Taking to his IG story, Kapil shared a video that sees her daughter hitting the drums with enthusiasm and offering the sticks to his father saying "Papa, ap bhi bajao (Papa, you also play)."

The comedian wrote "Like father like daughter," with a heart-eyed emoticon alongside the clip.





Kapil welcomed his elder daughter Anayra with his wife Ginni in 2019. The couple also welcomed their son Trishaan in 2021.

The 40-year-old star is all set to make his Netflix debut with a stand-up special titled "I am Not Done Yet." The star announced the news with a promo of the same on his social media handles.

The special show will stream on Netflix from January 28 onwards.

Producer Mahaveer Jain had also announced a biopic on the life of the popular comedian titled 'Funkaar'. The project will be helmed by 'Fukrey' fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. (ANI)

