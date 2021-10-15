Kapil Sharma collaborates with Snapchat to introduce new AR-based character on his talk show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Comedian and popular TV personality Kapil Sharma, who hosts 'The Kapil Sharma Show', will be introducing a new character 'Chedulal' on his show, which will be brought to life for the fans by Snapchat's innovative Augmented Reality (AR) technology.

Snapchat, which is an instant messaging service and photo-sharing platform, has exclusively adapted its 'Teeth' lens for the popular comedy-reality talk show to create the fun, toothy 'Chedulal', which will be a first-of-its-kind AR-based character.

Talking about his collaboration with Snapchat, Kapil said, "I am excited at the opportunity to join hands with Snapchat and introduce Chedulal to our audience. I have been a Snapchat user and enjoyed the innovative and unique AR-lens experience it offers."



He further said, "The fun element of the app and the lens easily hooked me, so I thought there was no better platform than my show to demonstrate its entertainment quotient to my guests, audience and Snap users. I am sure that this is the first of many AR characters that I will be introducing on The Kapil Sharma Show to entertain viewers."

Adding to this, Karanbir Lamba, Head of Creator and Talent Partnerships in India from Snapchat said, "We have always believed in the importance of investing in local content and in empowering local production partners. Our versatile Snap Star Kapil Sharma, with his immense popularity and diverse audience connect, was the perfect partner for us to collaborate with as we forayed into the world of television."

"We have been constantly innovating with our AR capabilities to create memorable, lasting moments for our Snapchat community and are delighted at the opportunity to be able to take this experience beyond the app. We hope Chedulal will encourage more content creators to explore and embrace the power of AR," added Lamba.

As AR continues to revolutionize how people communicate, are entertained, learn and experience the world, Snapchat has taken its AR tools to a much bigger scale by innovating and creating unique moments and experiences to connect with snapchatters in completely new ways.

The company has widened the AR canvas to make it a fun and engaging experience. Currently, more than 200 million people on the platform engage with AR every day on average, and over 200,000 creators use Lens Studio to build AR Lenses for the community. (ANI)

