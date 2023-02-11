Kapil Sharma shares 'international fan' moment, see pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Comedian Kapil Sharma is on cloud nine as he enjoys an 'International fan following'.

Kapil took to Instagram and posted a happy picture where a fan got selfies clicked with him.

He wore a cargo print jacket with black pants and white sneakers. He completed his look with funky sunglasses.

He captioned, "Come on baby, I have some international fans. #zwigato."



Mahhi Vij reacted to the post and wrote, "You have fans worldwide my brother". Elli Avram commented, "Of course you do!."

Recently, Kapil's first single 'Alone', was released on Thursday. He collaborated with singer Guru Randhawa and fans love the song.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil will be seen in 'Zwigato', which is set to release in theatres on March 17. Helmed by Nandita Das, the film is set in Bhubaneswar and follows the journey of a food delivery person exploring the gig economy world.

'Zwigato' had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September, last year followed by an Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. (ANI)

