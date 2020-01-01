Karan Johar steps into the new year with 'Good Newwz'

New Delhi [India], Jan 01 (ANI): As Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Good Newwz' is soon to reach the 100-crore mark, ace filmmaker Karan Johar couldn't contain his excitement as he posted a countdown of the box office collection on his social media handle on Wednesday.

Welcoming 2020 with wide smiles, the producer tweeted the poster of the family entertainer that read, "Entering the new year with the Batras and some very wide smiles on everyone's faces!! GoodNewwz."

The box office record shared by the 47-year-old filmmaker showed a collection of Rs 94. 60 crore till Wednesday.



Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie's box office numbers saw an impressive collection over the first weekend of its release minting around Rs 65 crore, galloping triumphantly into the new year.

The film that was released on December 27, 2019, is a family entertainer with Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani who play significant roles.

The story of the comedy-drama revolves around two married couples trying to conceive babies but end up in a major goof-up during in-vitro fertilisations (IVFs).

Apart from the big-screen news, Karan Johar is geared up with his spine-chilling Netflix show 'Ghost Stories' which is releasing today. (ANI)

