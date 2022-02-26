Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash to come together for their first music video 'Rula Deti Hai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Television personalities and 'Bigg Boss 15' fame Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are featuring together for their first romantic music video 'Rula Deti Hai'.

Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of the song. In the poster, he is seen hugging Tejasswi as they sit by the beach.

He captioned, "#Ruladeti hai is gonna be in my heart for all the special reasons coz this is our first song together my sweet laddoo @tejasswiprakash.

So it's releasing on 3rd March on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel. Stay tuned."





The music video will be released on March 3 and made under Desi Music Factory Production and the song has been sung by Yasser Desai. The music is given by Rajat Nagpal.

Fans are delighted to see the duo together after the 'Bigg Boss 15' show.

Karan and Tejasswi are the new lovebirds in the television fraternity. They developed a liking for each other in 'Bigg Boss 15' and soon fell in love. Even after coming out of the house, they are often spotted together.

Tejasswi also won the 'Bigg boss 15' show, beating Karan and another contestant Pratik Sehajpal.

Talking about their work front, Tejasswi can currently be seen in 'Naagin 6' alongside Simba Nagpal, while Karan is busy with his upcoming projects. (ANI)

