Kardashian and Jenner clans enjoy a day out with their kids

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 8 (ANI): On Saturday, the Kardashian and Jenner family spent a day out together, and the ladies looked so sexy as they showed off their toned bodies!

The clan documented the family gathering and shared on their respective Instagram. From lounging in the sun, taking selfies, showing off their toned bodies and best bikini looks, along with spending time with their kids, the family seemed to have had a great time together.

Kylie, as she enjoyed her morning margarita, posted a picture of herself with her elder sister Kim Kardashian West, and the sister duo looked sizzling hot in a two-piece bikini set.



Kim also shared a similar shot on Instagram lounging outside with 22-year-old makeup mogul Kylie Jenner.

Khloe who looked chic in a high cut white one-piece with black oversized sunglasses was also seen posing along with Kylie for a sister picture.

Kids, on the other hand, were seen playing out in the backyard.





Kim also posted several moments on her Instagram Story as well, showing that Kendall Jenner, who donned a forest green bikini, and Scott Disick was also in attendance with his son Mason.





Kourtney Kardashian, who rocked a revealing denim bikini posted a picture of herself playing with Pslam, Kim's youngest son.



"The circle of life," read the caption of the post shared on her Instagram.

The entire clan along with mother Kris Jenner and her beau Corey Gamble enjoyed a night out as beauty mogul Kylie posted a video with her sister on Instagram and wrote, "GOD BLESS YOU @krisjenner FOR MY SISTERS!!!! NOTHING COMPARES MY RIDE OR DIES !![?]miss u @kendalljenner (she's sleeping in the car)." (ANI)

