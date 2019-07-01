Kim Kardashian West, Image courtesy: Instagram
Kardashian and Jenner sisters celebrate Larsa Pippen's birthday

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:32 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): In a rare outing together, all five sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner spent a night out to celebrate the birthday of a family friend, Larsa Pippen.
The sisters went to West Hollywood's Craig on Saturday, reported People.
"All sisters in the same club is rare," Kim wrote on her Instagram Story.
The KKW Beauty mogul also shared a short clip that featured her, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie posing for a shot together.
Kim opted for a curve-hugging long-sleeved electric green short dress with a pattern of swirling yellow lines.
Khloe chose a black leather minidress with straps, while Kylie opted a body-hugging red minidress.
Kourtney looked perfect in a lilac-colored minidress with black lace trim. Meanwhile, Kendall chose a black minidress and paired it with black boots and small rectangular sunglasses.
Though the sisters rarely spotted out altogether, Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, and Khloe did go out for dinner in March.
The bash featured personalised cocktails, grilled cheese with pink cheese inside, and an array of pink-glazed donuts that spelled out "Happy F-ing Anniversary". (ANI)

