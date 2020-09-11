Kardashians could ink streaming deal with Netflix, Apple or Amazon soon: Report

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): After reality TV star Kim Kardashian announced 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' to end in 2021, insiders are expecting the Kardashians family to have a big streaming deal within a year, as per a source.

According to Page Six, a source close to the family said they're even mulling starting "their own media company."

The family ditched E! this week after 20 seasons of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians," in part because the network couldn't keep up with their ever-increasing salary demands.

Now, Page Six has been told that the Kardashians are interested in signing a more lucrative streaming deal with one of the online giants such as Netflix, Apple or Amazon.

E! had paid the family USD150 million the last time they renewed their contract in 2017, but with fellow TV titans such as Ryan Murphy and J.J. Abrams signing streaming deals worth a reported USD 300 million, they could find much bigger paydays online.

A source said, "There's more money in streaming. And it's global."

One insider said the family is interested in shifting away from their reality roots to work on a show similar to 'Shark Tank,' by trading off their newfound reputations as entrepreneurs.

As reported by Page Six, an insider revealed that after 13 years on the air, the family really is ready to take a break from the cameras.

An insider said, "They're open to all opportunities. But they are taking some time off."

As per Page Six, the source who said they're considering starting their own media company wouldn't offer further details about what that might look like but said it wouldn't be a streaming platform to compete with others.

It is clear that the family is using its exit from network TV as an opportunity to seriously overhaul its media strategy. (ANI)

