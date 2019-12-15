Kareena talks about fashion essentials, 'Good Newzz'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): The diva of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her take on fashion and also talked about her upcoming comedy film, 'Good Newzz' on Saturday in Bengaluru.

Donned in a cool blacktop and boyfriend blue jeans with wavy open hair, Kareena, said that she would love to wear something she is comfortable in, which makes her feel good and young.

When asked on two such fashion essentials that she considers the most important, the actor pointed out on Black trousers and a lovely black dress.

"Being December is the party season, I've Black trousers and a lovely Black dress with a little bit of shine and shimmer making it perfect for December", said the 'Jab We Met' actor while launching a fashion store here.

The 'Ashoka' actor also hinted on her travelling to a colder place soon and she said she would include colourful sweaters to the list.

Talking of her forthcoming movie 'Good Newzz' which is slated to hit the big-screens on December 27, she said the movie is in the comedy genre that gets a slight drama towards the end. (ANI)

