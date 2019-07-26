Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh Bachchan
Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh Bachchan

Kargil Vijay Diwas: From Amitabh Bachchan to Lata Mangeshkar, B-town hails war heroes

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 16:10 IST

New Delhi (India) July 26 (ANI): Members of the film fraternity on Friday lauded the valour and courage of India's soldiers, who made the ultimate sacrifice on the line of duty in the Kargil war 20 years ago.
July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas in honour of those who aided India's triumph over Pakistan on this day in 1999.
Bollywood 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan paid the perfect tribute by lending his voice in a short film titled 'Immortals of Kargil' to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas.
The actor, who has essayed impactful roles in 'Lakshya' and 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo', shared the soul-stirring documentary on Twitter and wrote, "To the brave shaheed of our Army ... I had the honour to give my voice for this creative film... But if ever am asked to give my blood for the nation, I will ... JAI HIND."
The eight-minute fifty-four-second video starts with the angry young man's stirring voice narrating a proverb in honour of the bravehearts.
The documentary gives a sneak peek into how the Pakistani army crossed the Line of Control (LoC) without any warning under the leadership of former president Pervez Musharraf.
The short film becomes more gripping as it showcases the actual clip of the then prime minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee announcing that India will fight back and show the world that a peace-loving nation also knows how to protect peace in its own country.
Describing those who had major roles to play in the war fought between India and Pakistan, the documentary gave all details about the strategy of the Indian army to win back the territory occupied by Pakistan.
In the end, the video features the current prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, lauding all the heroes who laid down their lives to protect India.
The nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, remembered the bravehearts by sharing a patriotic song 'Jo samar mein ho gaye amar' sung by her and wrote, "Aaj Kargil Vijay Diwas hai.Main hamare veer jawano'n ko koti koti naman karti hun aur veergati ko prapt hue un sabhi Bharat mata ke sapooton ko aadaranjali arpan karti hun."
Arjun Kapoor thanked the fallen soldiers, their valour and sacrifices that they've made for the country.
Ayushmann Khurrana also gave a heartfelt tribute to the war heroes and gave "a big salute to their valour and victory".
Vivek Oberoi, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Mohit Raina, Esha Gupta, Riteish Deshmukh, Anushka Sharma and Sanjay Dutt also paid tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives during the war of 1999.
Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. (ANI)

