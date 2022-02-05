Karishma Tanna gets hitched to beau Varun Bangera

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Actor Karishma Tanna and her beau Varun Bangera have tied the knot on Saturday.

For the special occasion, Karishma chose to wear a pink lehenga along with matching jewellery. On the other hand, her husband Varun opted for a white sherwani.





Several pictures and videos from their wedding have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the clips, we can see Varun applying sindoor on Karishma's forehead.

Choreographer Terence Lewis, who attended the ceremony, took to Instagram and shared a video of the newlyweds.



"And just like Karishma gets hitched to the man Varun," he captioned the clip.

The intimate wedding was set against the backdrop of the sea and sunset in Mumbai. (ANI)

