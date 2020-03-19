Kartik Aaryan appeals to nation to practice social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan posted a video on social media in which he urged the Indian people to adhere to social distancing for containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Twitter clip shared on Thursday, the 'Pyaar ka Punchnama' star suggested the public in his own unique manner to act responsibly and refrain from socialising and venturing out unnecessarily.

He also tagged Prime Minister Modi in his post, expressing solidarity with the government's efforts to overcome the crisis.

The caption of Aaryan's post read: "#CoronaStopKaroNa. My Appeal in my Style

Social Distancing is the only solution, yet @narendramodi we are with you, Sir !!"

The actor's appeal comes as the total number of COVID-19 patients in India has crossed the 170 mark. (ANI)