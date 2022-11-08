Kartik Purnima: Here's how people celebrate boat festival in Odisha

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], November 8 (ANI): A large number of people in Odisha took part in the yearly ritual of Boita Bandana, a boat festival, and set afloat miniature boats to mark the day. The festival is a commemoration of the maritime glory of the state and is observed every year on Kartik Purnima.

Kartik Purnima is also known as the Boita Bandana or Boat festival in the state of Odisha. Men, women, and children celebrate the festival by setting afloat miniature boats to mark the occasion.





It is a tradition that has been followed for last many years. People early in the morning of Kartik Purnima come near water bodies to set afloat boats traditionally made up of banana stems and banyan leaves, and in urban areas, it's made of paper. These boats are floated along with lighted lamps, betel leaves, flowers, milk, cracker fruits, and coins to mark a thousand years old boat festival. It is believed that our ancestors used to take boats to Indonesia to bring items for the state. Along with it people also perform religious rituals to take a holy dip.



The last five days of the auspicious month of Kartika are called Panchuka of which the last day is known as Kartik Purnima. It is considered a significant day to celebrate the maritime glory of Odisha.

Many devotees also believe that tradition is meant to offer prayers to their ancestors and seek their blessings. (ANI)

