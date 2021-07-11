Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon women's final with Prince William

Washington [US], July 11 (ANI): The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton on Saturday attended the Wimbledon women's final alongside Prince William and presented the victor, Australia's Ashleigh Barty, with the trophy.

According to Fox News, she sat in the royal box wearing a green dress alongside the prince's baby blue suit, looking down on the grassy court where Barty served up a dominant start to her triumphant performance.

The tournament winner took the first 14 points in the final before beating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova at the All-England Club on Saturday for her second Grand Slam title, becoming the first woman from the Land Down Under to win the tournament since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980. Barty also won the French Open in 2019.



Middleton, who was the venue's patron, toured center court, flanked by ball boys and game officials.

Earlier in the tournament, she briefly self-isolated after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID. She's already been vaccinated and tested negative for the virus before returning to the competition.

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister Pippa Middleton also made an appearance at Wimbledon on Friday in a rare outing following the recent birth of her second child.

Pippa, the younger sister to Middleton, and Matthews married in May of 2017. As per Fox News, Matthews had proposed to Pippa in 2016 just a little under a year after the pair had begun dating. (ANI)

