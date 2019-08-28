Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Kate Middleton, Prince William change charity's name after split from Meghan, Harry

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:24 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Kate Middleton and Prince William have officially changed the name of their charity which they previously shared with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
The organisation's name has officially been changed to reflect the exit of Harry and Meghan, reported E! News.
The charitable organisation was originally known as 'The Royal Foundation' when it was founded in 2009 by the royal brothers, William and Harry.
Now, William and Kate's charity has gotten a new name. The name has been changed to 'The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge' from the previous title, 'The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex'.
The two royal couples announced their split earlier this year.
"These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households," a statement from Kensington Palace explained at that time.
E! News confirmed in July that Meghan and Harry's new organisation will be called 'Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' or 'Sussex Royal' for short.
While the paperwork is all set, the new name is not yet in effect on the foundation's website.
Despite rumours of a feud, the royal pairs put on a united front when it came time to announce the news of their organisational split.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation," a June statement said.
"They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better," the statement added.
In the spring, the royal couples separated their joint "court" at Kensington Palace by creating two different offices. Meghan and Harry's office moved out of Kensington Palace and into Buckingham Palace, where the Queen resides. William and Kate's office is still in Kensington Palace, where they live with their three children.
Since then, Meghan and Harry have moved to Windsor Castle's Frogmore Cottage with their son Archie and launched their own Instagram page. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:32 IST

Michael Bay to direct 'Black 5' next

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Michael Bay's next outing as a director is the upcoming film 'Black 5'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:02 IST

Here's when you can watch Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Make some space in your calendar this fall! The release date of ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese's highly-anticipated film 'The Irishman' is finally out.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:33 IST

Marvel confirms 'The Eternals' will feature an openly homosexual...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is expanding and that includes revealing one of its characters as gay.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:24 IST

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter attend same MTV VMAs after-party as...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Awkward run-in alert! After enjoying the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter hit the same after-party as Kaitlynn's ex Brody Jenner and his new girlfriend.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:58 IST

Simon Pegg, JK Simmons team up to star in 'My Only Sunshine'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Simon Pegg and JK Simmons have teamed up for an upcoming thriller 'My Only Sunshine'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:52 IST

PM Modi thanks Aamir Khan for supporting move to ban single-use plastic

New Delhi (India), Aug 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for extending "valuable support" to the movement to eliminate the usage of single-use plastic in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:27 IST

Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan among others to launch...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Some of Hollywood's noted filmmakers including Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler, Patty Jenkins and Rian Johnson have come together to introduce a brand new TV setting- the 'filmmaker mode'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:14 IST

Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday to star in 'Khaali Peeli'

New Delhi (India), Aug 28 (ANI): After leaving a mark with their stellar performances in Bollywood, newbies Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are all set to star next in 'Khaali Peeli'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:53 IST

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Jonas Brothers' MTV VMAs win!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): No matter where she is, global icon Priyanka Chopra is always the Jonas Brothers' biggest cheerleader and her latest post is proof.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:32 IST

Madonna postpones three concerts in 'Madame X' tour

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Pop icon Madonna has postponed three concerts of her much-anticipated 'Madame X' tour. It will now commence on September 17 at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, Brooklyn, New York.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:51 IST

Salman Khan takes a trip down memory lane on completing 31 yrs...

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): As Salman Khan completed 31 years in the Bollywood industry, the actor took a walk down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture from his childhood days to commemorate the milestone.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:13 IST

Here's how Akshay Kumar is a doting son

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, known for his down to earth nature, shared a video on Tuesday, which proves that he is a doting son as well.

Read More
iocl