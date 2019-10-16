Kate Middleton and Prince William (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kate Middleton, Prince William dons Chitrali hats similar to one Princess Diana wore

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:36 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Prince William and Kate Middleton begun their third day in Pakistan with a trip to the mountains.
The royal couple chose to visit the region in a bid to see the effect that climate change and global warming are creating on the local communities in the part of the country.
As soon as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge landed in Chitral the Hindu Khush, they were presented with traditional Chitrali hats. Kate sported her traditional hat with a warm shawl and colorful embroidered jacket she was given. She donned the accessories over the leather vest and a neatly tucked brown shirt. Her skirt and flat boots perfectly completed her look.
William, who was gifted a long white embossed coat, placed his new accessory over his green button-down green shirt and slacks, reported People.
William, during his the visit to Chitral recalled the time when his mother late mother Princess Diana visited the region during her first solo visit to Pakistan in 1991. Diana was also welcomed with the same gesture and was given a Chitrali hat during her visit.
The royal couple was elated to look at the book of pictures of Diana from when she visited the mountainous northern area in 1991. "Ha, ha, ha! The same hat!" William said when flicking through the pages commemorating her visit. Kate added: "Very special."
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given the gifts at an official welcome to the area of Chitral, in northern Pakistan, where they spent the day highlighting environmental concerns.
Men usually wear the Chitrali hats but Princess Kate was handed one as she is an esteemed VIP visitor -- like Diana was during her visit. (ANI)

