Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kate Middleton, Prince William turn royal outing into date night

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:29 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): It was a fun night for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, after the two attended the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theater in London on Monday.
Kate dazzled in a black, lace dress by Alexander McQueen, and a pair of drop pearl earrings by Erdem. She also accessorized her look with some black heels and a matching clutch--both by Jimmy Choo, reported E! News.
Meanwhile, Prince William looked dapper in a black tuxedo and added a touch of bling to his ensemble with a snazzy watch.
The royal couple also showed some rare and subtle PDA. While entering the theater, William gently placed his hand on Kate's back.
Once inside, children presented William and Kate with a program and a winter garden posy of flowers. The dynamic duo then settled in for a star-studded show. Rod Stewart, Robbie Williams, Luke Evans, and Harry Connick Jr. were just a few of the big names included in the program.
The cast of 'Groan Up' was also featured on the list as were the stars of the shows Cirque du Soleil, Mary Poppins and Come From Away.
The event benefited the Royal Variety Charity--of which Queen Elizabeth II is a patron. The organization helps those who've worked professionally in the entertainment industry, such as by assisting those experiencing ill health or financial hardship. The event is a longstanding tradition, too. In fact, it's been staged since 1912. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:56 IST

Aaron Carter seems to be recovering after hospitalization for exhaustion

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): American rapper and singer Aaron Carter who was recently treated at a hospital in Florida seemed to be in better spirits on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:12 IST

Mrunal Thakur joins Shahid Kapoor for 'Jersey' remake

New Delhi (India), Nov 19 (ANI): After impressing fans with her spectacular screen presence in films like 'Super 30' and 'Batla House', Mrunal Thakur has been roped in to play the lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Jersey.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:07 IST

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson still together despite split rumours

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Singer Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still dating despite several split rumours doing the rounds.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:00 IST

Selena Gomez reacts after Bella Hadid deletes Insta post...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): The on and off feud between singer Selena Gomez and model Bella Hadid is garnering a lot of attention on social media and a recent incident is a proof of it.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 09:51 IST

I didn't get a whole bunch of money: Jennifer Lopez about her...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez revealed that she did not charge money for playing the role of a stripper in her last release 'Hustler'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 09:06 IST

'Charlie's Angels': Director Elizabeth Banks blames sexism for...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): American director Elizabeth Banks whose 'Charlie's Angels' reboot failed to create a mark at the box office opening weekend has attributed the crash to a form of sexism from a male-dominated audience.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 08:46 IST

Khloe Kardashian may come up with her own new show

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian is likely to come up with a new show which would focus on life with her one-year-old daughter True Thompson and her co-parenting with ex Tristan Thompson.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 08:43 IST

Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy awarded for song-writing

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): It was a proud moment for singer Beyonce and her spouse Jay-Z as their 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, was awarded the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at the 2019 Soul Train Awards on Sunday for her contribution to the tune 'Brown Skin Girl.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:11 IST

Here's who shared stage with Katy Perry, Dua Lipa at Mumbai's...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): In case you missed the insight from Katy Perry and Dua Lipa's Mumbai's music festival, pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali shared the stage with global icons.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:51 IST

Travis Scott raves about daughter Stormi's matching box-braids

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster likes most of her daddy's style and qualities.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:57 IST

Robert Pattinson appreciates fans for raising funds for Go Campaign

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Robert Pattinson is all praises for his friend and fans who contributed in raising funds for Go Campaign, a California based NGO that raises awareness and funds to help vulnerable children.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:55 IST

Demi Lovato spends quality time with boyfriend Austin Wilson

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Looks like Demi Lovato is spending some quality time with her new boyfriend Austin Wilson as they went for a hike in Los Angeles.

Read More
iocl