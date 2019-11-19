Kate Middleton, Prince William turn royal outing into date night

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): It was a fun night for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, after the two attended the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theater in London on Monday.

Kate dazzled in a black, lace dress by Alexander McQueen, and a pair of drop pearl earrings by Erdem. She also accessorized her look with some black heels and a matching clutch--both by Jimmy Choo, reported E! News.

Meanwhile, Prince William looked dapper in a black tuxedo and added a touch of bling to his ensemble with a snazzy watch.

The royal couple also showed some rare and subtle PDA. While entering the theater, William gently placed his hand on Kate's back.

Once inside, children presented William and Kate with a program and a winter garden posy of flowers. The dynamic duo then settled in for a star-studded show. Rod Stewart, Robbie Williams, Luke Evans, and Harry Connick Jr. were just a few of the big names included in the program.

The cast of 'Groan Up' was also featured on the list as were the stars of the shows Cirque du Soleil, Mary Poppins and Come From Away.

The event benefited the Royal Variety Charity--of which Queen Elizabeth II is a patron. The organization helps those who've worked professionally in the entertainment industry, such as by assisting those experiencing ill health or financial hardship. The event is a longstanding tradition, too. In fact, it's been staged since 1912. (ANI)

