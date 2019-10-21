Kate Middleton, Prince William wrap up Pakistan tour with sweet post

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): The Royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton ended their five-day-long tour to Pakistan on a happening note.

To mark the end of the tour, the official Instagram account of Kensington Palace shared a sweet and uplifting video recap of where they travelled and who they visited during their latest tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge captioned their video as "Thank you Pakistan!" in both English and Urdu."

In the video, one can see shots and snippets of their several activities from the time spent in Pakistan.

At the beginning of the video, Kate and William can be seen on their way to the welcome reception hosted by the British High Commissioner of Pakistan where the Duchess of Cambridge wore an emerald green gown with statement earrings by Onittaa.

In a separate Instagram post, Kate shared her personal reflections from the five-day tour writing, "The community at the SOS Village is built around family - and the best possible family you could imagine - where everyone comes together to nurture, love and protect the children in their care."

The Instagram post featured some candid pictures from their surprise visit to an orphanage in Pakistan on the last day of their tour.

According to the E-News website, throughout their Royal Tour of Pakistan, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued to share behind-the-scenes photos of everything they were up to. (ANI)

