Prince William and Kate Middleton, Image courtesy: Instagram
Kate Middleton, Prince William's Pakistan trip will be their 'most complex tour'

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 06:08 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Prince William and Kate Middleton are gearing up to kick off their royal tour to Pakistan, which is being described as their "most complex" tour to date.
The royal couple will leave their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at home at Kensington Palace for five days as they undertake the visit on behalf of the British government from October 14 to 18, reported People.
It is being called Kate and William's "most complex tour" to date, "given the logistical and security considerations," their spokesman said.
In fact, their outings will not be publicised before the day of each event. "It will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today -- a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation," added the Kensington Palace.
"From the modern leafy capital Islamabad, to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000 kilometers, and will take in Pakistan's rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes," according to the palace.
As part of their preparations for the royal tour, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed to the Aga Khan Centre in London on Wednesday. Hosted by the current Aga Khan, Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, the morning showcased modern Pakistani culture.
The upcoming trip will be the first official visit by a member of the British royal family to Pakistan since 2006 when Prince Charles and Camilla had travelled to the South Asian country.
This will not be the first time that the royal couple will be travelling to Southeast Asia and the South Pacific. They made their way in the fall of 2012. During their last trip, they visited Singapore, Malaysia, the Solomon Islands, and Tuyalu. They also visited India in 2016.
The members of the royal family have also earlier been to the south Asian country, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and his wife.
Previously, Queen Elizabeth II had visited Pakistan in 1961 and 1997, and the late Princess Diana in 1991. (ANI)

