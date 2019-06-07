Kate Middleton receives first salute during military concert

Washington D.C. [USA], June 7 (ANI): Kate Middleton beamed with happiness as she received the prestigious first salute during the military concert.

For the very first time in her position, the Duchess of Cambridge was saluted by the troops at the annual 'Beating the Retreat' musical event, reported E! News.

Typically, this honour is reserved for Queen Elizabeth II, but in the Queen's absence, Kate was saluted as she was the only member of the royal family to attend the event.

The Duchess looked elegant as ever in a Catherine Walker coat teamed up with Gianvito Rossi pumps. She accessorised her look with Cassandra Goad earrings, the Irish Guards gold shamrock pin, and a Mulberry clutch.

For her hair, the mother-of-three had them elegantly pulled back into a slick bun.

The event was held to showcase the British Army and also included a tribute to the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Kate's husband Prince William had attended an earlier event commemorating the Allied invasion of Normandy.

This is just one of the several events that the Duchess had attended this week. At the start of the week, William and Kate joined the rest of the royal members, except for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, to host the American First Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were just one of the many couples who hosted US President Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump and the president's children at a state dinner at Buckingham Palace.

There are plenty of more appearances in the coming weeks! With the Queen's birthday around the corner, there are tons of events planned, including the Trooping of the Colours, which Meghan Markle is planning to attend, despite her maternity leave, following the birth of her and Harry's son Archie. (ANI)

