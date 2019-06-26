Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Kate Middleton who recently received the prestigious first salute during a military concert has now been honoured with another patronage.
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II passed on the patron of The Royal Photographic Society title to the Duchess of Cambridge after gracefully fulfilling the role for 67 years, reported E Online.
Soon after the announcement, Kate Middleton was spotted attending the photography workshop at Warren Park in Kingston, England.
The Royal Photographic Society and Action for Children organisation ran the workshop along with photographers Jillian Edelstein and Harry Borden.
The Royal Photographic Society was founded back in the year 1853 with the purpose to promote the art and science of photography. (ANI)
Kate Middleton receives new patronage
ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 09:48 IST
