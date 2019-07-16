Kate Middleton receives special gift for Prince Louis at Wimbledon

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton who recently attended the Wimbledon, received a special gift for her one-year-old son Prince Louis.

The final of the tournament was also attended by former tennis champ Stan Smith, who presented the cute little gift for the prince. He presented a mini-shoe with his signature and 'To Louis' written on it, adding a personal touch to the gift, reported People.

The Duchess of Cambridge returned to the tournament for the third time this year, this time for a daytime date with her husband to watch the nail-biting game in which Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer.

Kate looked beautiful in a light blue dress by Emilia Wickstead for the outing, which she paired with nude heels. On the other hand, William opted for a grey suit jacket, a blue shirt and a pair of navy pants.

Prince Louis has also started making appearances at public events. Recently, the little prince grabbed the attention of people when he joined his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry at a charity polo match last Wednesday.

The latest royal member in the family, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, also paid his maiden visit to the event. (ANI)