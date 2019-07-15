Kate Middleton returns to Wimbledon with Prince William

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Seems like Kate Middleton can't get enough of the action at Wimbledon as she returned to the tennis tournament on Sunday to watch the final match with her husband Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge returned to the tournament for the third time this year, this time for a daytime date with her husband to watch the Gentlemen's Singles Final in which Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer, reported People.

Kate looked beautiful in a light blue dress by Emilia Wickstead for the outing, which she paired with nude heels. On the other hand, William opted for a grey suit jacket, a blue shirt and a pair of navy pants.

Djokovic won the match and Kate handed him the silver gilt cup trophy.

Other celebrities spotted at Sunday's match included Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, Kendall Jenner, Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter, Tom Hiddleston, Kate Beckinsale, and Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Hana Cross.

Ahead of the thrilling match, the royal couple met with several senior figures from the All England Lawn Tennis Club, which Kate is a patron of.

The Duchess of Cambridge made her first appearance at the tennis tournament on July 2 but rather than taking her normal seat in the royal box, she headed over to Court 14 to watch British player Harriet Dart play American Christina McHale.

The royal, who sported a white shirt dress with buttons down the front accessorised with an Alexander McQueen belt, chic sunglasses and her signature blowout, later headed to Centre Court where she then took her seat in the front row of the royal box to see Tatjana Maria play Angelique Kerber.

The royal returned on Saturday with her sister Pippa Middleton and Meghan Markle to see the Women's Singles Final featuring Meghan's close friend Serena Williams and Romania's Simona Halep. The day also marked the one-year anniversary of the royal sisters-in-law's first outing without their husbands by their sides at the very same event.

After the match, Halep shared that seeing Kate and Meghan in the royal box gave her the "extra boost" she needed to win.

Kate and William both are veteran Wimbledon attendees. The avid players, who have a court at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, have regularly attended the tennis matches over the years.

In 2018, the royal also made back-to-back appearances at the famed tennis tournament. She and Meghan had their first solo outing on July 14, heading to the royal box to watch Angelique Kerber take on Serena Williams in the Ladies' Single Final. (ANI)

