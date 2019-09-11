Kate Middleton and Prince Louis, Image courtesy: Instagram
Kate Middleton and Prince Louis, Image courtesy: Instagram

Kate Middleton reveals what Prince Louis absolutely loves!

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Prince Louis is already showing his love for outdoors and gardens! Kate Middleton recently revealed that her little boy "loves being outside."
As the Duchess of Cambridge unveiled her latest garden design in Wisley on Tuesday, she toured the 'Back to Nature' festival with families who have benefitted from some of the children's charities that the royal supports.
Kate played with a group of children and danced with a 15-month-old baby. She even shared some sweet details about her 1-year-old son, Louis, reported E! News.
Sarah Griffiths, whose daughter Matilda caught Kate's attention, said, "She was telling us how her son Louis loves smelling flowers. He enjoys being outside."
With some soft jazz music playing in the background, Kate danced as Matilda wriggled in her mother arms. "Do you like the music?" the Duchess asked the little one.
The royal mother of three, who looked beautiful in an elegant pale green belted long-sleeved seersucker dress decorated with a pink floral print by Emilia Wickstead, was on hand to debut her third 'Back to Nature' garden, which supports her ongoing campaign to encourage children to play outside.
The Duchess believes that spending time outdoors plays a significant role in children's future health and happiness, building foundations that last through childhood and over a lifetime.
Prince William, Kate and their children had a fun-filled summer. Louis was the "unexpected" star of the family's outing in July to watch William and Prince Harry compete in a charity polo match, an eyewitness told People.
The observer added, "He is a funny little chap. He looked very pleased with himself."
Then there was a hilarious moment when Louis showed off a new look to Meghan Markle and baby cousin Archie, rocking his mother's sunglasses.
"I'm pretty sure she was wearing them, and he put his hands out. She took them off the top of her head and the next thing is he was wearing them," the source said.
"He had his tongue out and was waving his little hands around. He is a real character," the onlooker added.
The garden at RHS Wisley is a bigger and permanent version of the original design which she and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, helped launch in May at the Chelsea Flower Show.
Located about 25 miles southwest of London, it comes with a huge treehouse, a sandpit and a lot of swings.
At the launch, Kate said that she wants people to read the "positive mental and physical health benefits" that gardens bring.
"I am not as green-fingered as many of you here, but I was passionate about creating a garden that inspired children and adults alike to get back to nature and reap the positive mental and physical health benefits that it can bring," Kate said in a speech at Tuesday's event. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:16 IST

Johnny Depp defends Dior's recent ad campaign

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Superstar Johnny Depp Came in defence of Dior after the luxury brand took down its fragrance campaign following allegations of cultural appropriation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:15 IST

Mac Miller's father breaks silence on arrest made in connection...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Late American rapper Mac Miller's father has broken his silence on the arrest made in connection with his son's death, saying that he 'finds comfort' in it.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:58 IST

Jenny Slate exchange rings with boyfriend Ben Shattuck after France trip

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Actor Jenny Slate is all set to walk down the aisle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:11 IST

Jeremy Renner's ex-wife requests sole custody of daughter

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Jeremy Renner's ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, is seeking the sole custody of their daughter, Ava Berlin Renner.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:06 IST

Amanda Bynes back to Instagram in a new avatar

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Actor Amanda Bynes is back on Instagram with a new look after a long hiatus.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:53 IST

Angelina Jolie 'rediscovering' self as children grow up

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): American actor Angelina Jolie, after years of being a doting mother, wants to go on a journey of rediscovering herself and finding the person she was before becoming a parent.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:27 IST

Blake Griffin roasts ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner over Caitlyn Jenner

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): NBA star Blake Griffin recently joked about his former girlfriend Kendall Jenner's parent Caitlyn Jenner during the Comedy Central's roast of Alec Baldwin.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 06:51 IST

Entering into one of most creatively fulfilling periods:...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): While she has had a long journey in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston believes that her career is just getting started.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 04:51 IST

When Swara Bhasker lost her Kolhapuri flats!

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): You might have faced a situation where you plan to leave the temple after performing puja but find your footwear missing and this time it's actor Swara Bhasker who fell prey to one such incident.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 04:02 IST

Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix honoured with Tribute actor award at TIFF

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Actor Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix and cinematographer Roger Deakins were bestowed with the Tribute Award at the Toronto Film Festival's inaugural Gala on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 03:36 IST

How Todd Phillips persuaded Joaquin Phoenix for 'Joker'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): While Joaquin Phoenix had earlier shared that in 'Joker' he wanted to create something unidentifiable, the actor "wasn't keen on jumping into any comic book movie" prior to being cast, revealed the director, Todd Philips.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 03:14 IST

Millie Bobby Brown to produce Netflix's 'A Time Lost'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Fifteen-year-old actor Millie Bobby Brown, after trying her hands at acting, and launching her own beauty line 'Florence by Mills', is stepping into production business with the streaming giant, Netflix.

Read More
iocl