Kate Middleton reveals what Prince Louis absolutely loves!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Prince Louis is already showing his love for outdoors and gardens! Kate Middleton recently revealed that her little boy "loves being outside."

As the Duchess of Cambridge unveiled her latest garden design in Wisley on Tuesday, she toured the 'Back to Nature' festival with families who have benefitted from some of the children's charities that the royal supports.

Kate played with a group of children and danced with a 15-month-old baby. She even shared some sweet details about her 1-year-old son, Louis, reported E! News.

Sarah Griffiths, whose daughter Matilda caught Kate's attention, said, "She was telling us how her son Louis loves smelling flowers. He enjoys being outside."

With some soft jazz music playing in the background, Kate danced as Matilda wriggled in her mother arms. "Do you like the music?" the Duchess asked the little one.

The royal mother of three, who looked beautiful in an elegant pale green belted long-sleeved seersucker dress decorated with a pink floral print by Emilia Wickstead, was on hand to debut her third 'Back to Nature' garden, which supports her ongoing campaign to encourage children to play outside.

The Duchess believes that spending time outdoors plays a significant role in children's future health and happiness, building foundations that last through childhood and over a lifetime.

Prince William, Kate and their children had a fun-filled summer. Louis was the "unexpected" star of the family's outing in July to watch William and Prince Harry compete in a charity polo match, an eyewitness told People.

The observer added, "He is a funny little chap. He looked very pleased with himself."

Then there was a hilarious moment when Louis showed off a new look to Meghan Markle and baby cousin Archie, rocking his mother's sunglasses.

"I'm pretty sure she was wearing them, and he put his hands out. She took them off the top of her head and the next thing is he was wearing them," the source said.

"He had his tongue out and was waving his little hands around. He is a real character," the onlooker added.

The garden at RHS Wisley is a bigger and permanent version of the original design which she and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, helped launch in May at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Located about 25 miles southwest of London, it comes with a huge treehouse, a sandpit and a lot of swings.

At the launch, Kate said that she wants people to read the "positive mental and physical health benefits" that gardens bring.

"I am not as green-fingered as many of you here, but I was passionate about creating a garden that inspired children and adults alike to get back to nature and reap the positive mental and physical health benefits that it can bring," Kate said in a speech at Tuesday's event. (ANI)

