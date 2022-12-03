Kate Middleton wears Princess Diana's necklace to Earthshot Awards

Boston [US], December 3 (ANI): As Prince William and Kate Middleton turned up the glitter at Boston's Fenway Park for their spectacular Earthshot Prize ceremony on Friday night, they struck a home run.

According to Page Six, a US-based entertainment media portal, Kate Middleton accessorised her floor-length Solace London gown with earrings from her personal collection and an emerald choker that belonged to her mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana.

A well-known piece of royal jewellery--the emerald-and-diamond choker necklace was worn by Princess Diana frequently. She even wore it as a headband once in 1985.

The royal couple attended the awards event, which is a passion project for William, to cap off the last three hectic days in the US.

Billie Eilish, Chloe x Halle, and Annie Lennox, all gave performances during the ceremony, while William's longtime friend and former England soccer player David Beckham, who came in from London to present a trophy, also made a surprise visit, as per Page Six.

Ellie Golding gave a surprise performance for the Prince and Princess of Wales at the award event. The British singer also sang at their 2011 wedding.

The Earthshot Prize, today one of the most renowned environmental awards in the world, was established by William in 2020 and was motivated by former US President John F. Kennedy's famous "Moonshot" challenge. Its goal is to find innovative ways to combat climate change.



At the awards event, five winners from around the world each received USD 1.2 million, and William urged support for their efforts to have a greater global influence.

Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Rejuvenate Our Oceans, Create a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate were among the five Earthshot categories, as per Page Six.

Speaking during the ceremony, The Prince of Wales said, "I believe that the Earthshot solutions you have seen this evening prove we can overcome our planet's greatest challenges. And by supporting and scaling them, we can change our future."

"Alongside tonight's winners and finalists, and those to be discovered over the years to come, it's my hope the Earthshot legacy will continue to grow, helping our communities and our planet to thrive."

According to Page Six, the winners included an Indian startup Kheyti, which offers a ground-breaking solution for regional smallholder farmers to lower costs, increase yields, and protect livelihoods in a nation on the frontlines of climate change.

Mukuru Clean Stoves from Kenya, a female-founded start-up, also received recognition. It provides cleaner-burning stoves to women in Kenya to reduce unhealthy indoor pollution and provide a safer way to cook.

Both Notpla from the UK, which provides an alternative to plastic packaging made from seaweed, and Traditional Women of the Great Barrier Reef from Australia, a women-led programme that blends 60,000 years of indigenous knowledge with digital technology to safeguard land and sea, won awards. (ANI)

