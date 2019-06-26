James Middleton (image courtesy: Instagram)
James Middleton (image courtesy: Instagram)

Kate Middleton's brother James opens up about his battle with depression

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:21 IST

Washington D.C [USA], June 26 (ANI): The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's younger brother James recently opened up about his battle with mental health.
According to Fox News, he revealed that he is suffering from both depression and anxiety, and at the darkest point in his life, Middleton even excluded himself from the family.
The 32-year-old businessman told Tatler magazine in an interview published on Monday and as cited by Fox News that when his elder sister started to date Prince William in 2003, his life changed completely and he was plunged into the public eye.
"Suddenly, and very publicly, I was being judged about whether I was a success or a failure," he said.
"That does put pressure on you because in my mind I'm doing this irrespective of my family and events that have happened," he explained.
The businessman said that his family dynamic is different than most he hopes that people distinguish him because of his work rather than his relationship with the British royal family.
"I lead a separate life to them. If there's an interest in me, great. If there's an interest in me because of them, that's different," he said.
Middleton revealed that he finally told his doctor that he is not well and his words sounded him
like a valve which was full of pressure.
"Even saying that was an easing of the pressure. I was saying I wasn't okay when each day I'd wake up pretending I was," he explained.
In January this year, Middleton first spoke about his depression and anxiety. "During the day I'd drag myself up and go to work, then just stare with glazed eyes at my computer screen, willing the hours to tick by so I could drive home again," he wrote in an op-ed piece for the Daily Mail and as reported by Fox News. "I couldn't communicate, even with those I loved best: my family and close friends."
"I know I'm richly blessed and live a privileged life. But it did not make me immune to depression. It is tricky to describe the condition. It is not merely sadness. It is an illness, a cancer of the mind," he concluded.
The businessman said that his pets Ella, Luna, Zulu and Mabel have helped him a lot to recover from the stress. Over the course of the journey, he also took a back seat from work and went up to the Scottish Highlands for soul-searching time alone. Middleton who is dating Alizee Thevenet, feels that things are better and happier now. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:20 IST

Varun Dhawan shows off abs in new still from 'Street Dancer' sets

New Delhi (India), June 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan continues to keep alive interest of fans in his upcoming 'Street Dancer 3D' by sharing stills and behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 19:49 IST

Meghan Markle slammed for updating engagement ring, royal expert...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Meghan Markle upgraded her engagement ring, giving it a modern touch, but some people aren't happy that she got the huge sparkler redesigned.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 19:44 IST

Maisie Williams to star next in ''Two Weeks to Live'

Washington D.C [USA], June 26 (ANI): After impressing her fans as 'Arya Stark' in 'Game of Thrones', Maisie Williams is all set to feature next in a Sky original comedy 'Two Weeks to Live.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 19:07 IST

Jeff Austin passes away after cancelling shows due to medical issues

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): American bluegrass musician Jeff Austin, who co-founded the Yonder Mountain String Band, passed away on Monday, just days after cancelling a series of tour dates due to an unspecified "medical emergency."

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 19:04 IST

Kylie Jenner slams Alex Rodriguez claims that she bragged about...

Washington D.C [USA], June 26 (ANI): Baseball star Alex Rodriguez recently revealed that beauty mogul Kylie Jenner bragged about her wealth during a conversation with him at the Met Gala last month.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:38 IST

Bette Midler all set to perform at New York Pride

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Bette Midler is all set to perform at New York's Pride Main Event this Saturday (June 29).

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:37 IST

Tom Hiddleston reveals who helped him land role of Loki in 'Thor'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Actor Tom Hiddleston opened up about the "life-changing" friendship that helped him land the role of the Marvel villain Loki in the 2011 film 'Thor'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:08 IST

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban wish each other on 13th wedding anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): American actor Nicole Kidman and singer Keith urban have completed thirteen years of togetherness!

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 17:58 IST

Emma Stone recovering from shoulder injury

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone is now recuperating from a shoulder injury she suffered a few days back.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 17:46 IST

Katrina Kaif tags Bollywood 'mummy' Farah Khan in post hinting...

New Delhi (India), June 26 (ANI): It seems that Bollywood's famous filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has been roped in to choreograph the famous 90s track 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' in the upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 17:36 IST

Wishes pour in as Arjun Kapoor turns 34

New Delhi (India), June 26 (ANI): As Arjun Kapoor turned 34 today, wishes are pouring in for the actor. Scores of Bollywood celebrities, from his sister Jahnvi Kapoor to his cousin Sonam Kapoor, everyone chose a unique way to wish him on his special day.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 17:27 IST

Actor-comedian Sebastian Maniscalco to host 2019 MTV VMAs

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Actor-comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is all set to host this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Read More
iocl