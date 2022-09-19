Kate Middleton's touching tribute: Wears Queen Elizabeth's pearl necklace at the monarch's funeral

London [UK], September 19 (ANI): Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth at her funeral on Monday.

As per Page Six, Kate arrived at the funeral in a stunning black veiled hat and sentimental jewels that belonged to her grandmother-in-law, repeating the pearl-and-diamond pieces she wore to Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.

The four-row Japanese pearl choker was paired with Bahrain pearl drop earrings. Kate also wore it to honour the queen's 70th wedding anniversary to the Duke of Edinburgh.





The necklace was made from pearls which "were reportedly a gift from the Japanese government, possibly acquired during the 1970s, when she made a state visit to that nation," according to The Court Jeweller.

Kate's grandmother-in-law first lent her this jewellery back in 2017. The Queen also lent Princess Diana -- the last official Princess of Wales -- the choker back in November 1982, when Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands visited the U.K.

Interestingly, the choice to wear pearls for Queen Elizabeth's funeral is steeped in history, as the gems are traditionally worn during times of mourning.

Not only Kate but her 7-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, also paid tribute to the Queen at her funeral via a piece of ornament. The little one wore a brooch in the shape of a horseshoe -- a nod to her great-grandmother's love of horses.

Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last on September 8. She was 96. (ANI)

