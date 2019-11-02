Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Katharine McPhee shares adorable pictures to wish husband David Foster on 70th birthday

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 10:33 IST

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): American actor-singer Katharine McPhee showered love on her musician husband David Foster who ringed in his 70th birthday on Friday.
The 35-year-old actor, who married the legendary music producer and composer in late June this year in a royal affair in London, shared a series of romantic snaps of the couple where the two can be seen spending quality time together.
"I've known this man for 13 years now! What was once a working relationship became a friendship and ultimately led us here," McPhee wrote.
"Anyone who meets him talks about how charming he is, so much so that he eventually charmed his way into my heart. I'm so proud that he's my husband! May God bless you with many many more years. Happy birthday, baby! @davidfoster," she added.
The Broadway star opened up about her new marriage to Foster in an August interview with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that she decided to take the Canadian musician's last name because she's a "romantic," reported Fox News.
"I've always liked the idea that it's still a traditional thing that exists in our society," she said. "I like the idea. I think it's romantic and it's a great last name."
The 'American Idol' runner-up also raved that her marriage to the 16-time Grammy-winning producer has been a piece of cake thus far.
"We just love being with each other. There's no arguing, no drama. It's just easy," she shared. "That's how it should be." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:48 IST

I smoked a lot of weed: Singer Pink on shooting her first music video

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Singer Pink shared the experience of shooting her first-ever music video and the story might surprise you.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:42 IST

Nick Jonas opens up about suffering from Type 1 Diabetes since 14 yrs

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Following the diabetes month which kicked off on Friday, singer Nick Jonas who suffers from Type 1 diabetes opened up about the same.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 08:41 IST

Dwayne Johnson to make film on MMA fighter Mark Kerr

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson popularly known as 'The Rock' is all set to develop a film on mixed martial arts fighter Mark Kerr named 'The Smashing Machine'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 05:48 IST

You've always been a tremendous influence in my life: Karan...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Filmmaker and Shah Rukh Khan's BFF, Karan Johar on Saturday extended warm wishes to the actor on his 54th birthday by calling him an "older brother" and a "tremendous influence" in his life.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 05:16 IST

Mumbai: Fans pour in love for their 'idol' Shah Rukh Khan on his...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): As Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday turned a year older, a sea of fans were seen being immersed in the spirit of celebration.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 02:02 IST

Rage Against the Machine announces reunion in 2020

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Popular rock band, Rage Against the Machine is all set to reunite next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:08 IST

'Knives Out' to hit theatres in India on November 29

New Delhi (India), Nov 01 (ANI): The release date of the multi-starrer affair 'Knives Out', starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans among many others, has been declared -- November 29.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:42 IST

Cuba Gooding Jr gets summoned for new sex abuse charges

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): Cuba Gooding Jr. was called before the court yesterday on new charges related to a third alleged sex abuse victim.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:52 IST

B-Town showers wishes on Ishaan Khatter on his 24th birthday

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): As newbie Ishaan Khatter turned 24 on Friday, a few celebrities showered love on the birthday boy, who won hearts with his acting skills in 'Dhadak.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:02 IST

Anushka Sharma posts lovey-dovey snaps with Virat Kohli

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): Anushka Sharma shared a few lovely dovey pictures with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli on Instagram, a day after she hit back at trolls accusing her of receiving preferential treatment from the Indian cricket team selection committee team.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:16 IST

Teen Mom 2' star Janelle Evans calls it quits with husband David Eason

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): 'Teen Mom 2' star Janelle Evans announced her decision to file for divorce from estranged husband David Eason after two years of marriage.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:28 IST

Shooting for Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' begins

New Delhi (India), Nov 01 (ANI): After creating a buzz among fans with the high-octane trailer of 'Dabangg 3', Salman Khan is now stepping into the shoes of a new character as the shooting for his next outing 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' has commenced.

Read More
iocl