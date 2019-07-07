Katharine McPhee tests David Foster's 'Instagram husband skills' on honeymoon

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Katharine McPhee is doing everything to make her honeymoon memorable, and the actor recently teased her husband David Foster over his photography skills during their honeymoon in Italy.

The 35-year-old star posted a picture of herself on Saturday, where she is striking a pose in a summery white outfit against the backdrop of an ocean.

"Rate David Foster's Instagram husband skills from 1-10 in the comments section," she asked her 635,000 followers on Instagram.

[{07315f86-18d8-4977-840e-8a66d4a6fe11:intradmin/Katherine_7.JPG}]

Backing Foster first was Lisa Rinna, who wrote, "He's way better than Harry Hamlin... Just saying."

Meanwhile, the music producer's daughter Erin Foster wrote. "killing it."

Singer Pia Toscano, who was seen on season 10 of American Idol in 2011, wrote, "killing it. but this outfit is everything."

The couple got hitched in London on June 28, almost a year after getting engaged in Anacapri, Italy, last July, US Weekly reported.

For the big day, McPhee wore a custom made Zac Posen dress at the wedding. The bride later revealed that she had the notes to her groom's song 'The Colour of My Love' printed on the back of her gown to incorporate the couple's love for music. (ANI)

