Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt enjoy spa session in L.A

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Newly-married couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were spotted looking relaxed after enjoying a spa day together in L.A.

According to US Weekly, the couple who got hitched in a romantic ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, last month, were seen walking side-by-side with cups of coffee on Monday, as they headed to avail the soothing facilities.

The duo was also spotted returning back from the spa as Pratt was captured opening a car door for his spouse.

The 29-year-old author donned white zip-up one-piece and matching bellies while her 40-year-old husband and actor strolled along in a button-down polo and navy shorts.

One week ago, the two were seen holding hands while enjoying a date night in the city.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' actor, who was previously married to Anna Faris, also gushed about his second marriage in friend Jay Glazer's Instagram Stories on June 11.

"Hey, God is good," he said at the time. "God heals a broken heart."

The couple reflected on their big day on social media with a joint statement to fans about their nuptials one day after their lavish ceremony.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives!" the statement read. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional."

They concluded: "We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us." (ANI)

