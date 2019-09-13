Katherine Schwarzenegger feels blessed to have husband Chris Pratt

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): It seems that Katherine Schwarzenegger just can't get enough of her husband and actor Chris Pratt.

The 29-year-old author told Extra, cited People, that "the whole experience" of their wedding was memorable, while volunteering at the NKLA adoption center.

"I think most importantly that I'm lucky enough to be married to an incredible man, [and] just be happy," she said.

Schwarzenegger added, "I feel really blessed."

The couple got hitched in June at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California after a year of dating and jetted off on a Hawaiian honeymoon two weeks later.

"They looked totally in love," an onlooker had told People then.

Last month, the 40-year-old 'Avengers: Endgame' actor told Entertainment Tonight, as cited by People, that he also considered himself "lucky" to be marrying Katherine.

"God is good. I feel really good, really blessed. Everything is great," he said. (ANI)

