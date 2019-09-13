Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Katherine Schwarzenegger feels blessed to have husband Chris Pratt

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:27 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): It seems that Katherine Schwarzenegger just can't get enough of her husband and actor Chris Pratt.
The 29-year-old author told Extra, cited People, that "the whole experience" of their wedding was memorable, while volunteering at the NKLA adoption center.
"I think most importantly that I'm lucky enough to be married to an incredible man, [and] just be happy," she said.
Schwarzenegger added, "I feel really blessed."
The couple got hitched in June at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California after a year of dating and jetted off on a Hawaiian honeymoon two weeks later.
"They looked totally in love," an onlooker had told People then.
Last month, the 40-year-old 'Avengers: Endgame' actor told Entertainment Tonight, as cited by People, that he also considered himself "lucky" to be marrying Katherine.
"God is good. I feel really good, really blessed. Everything is great," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:42 IST

Arjun and Katrina's word play on social media over a coffee mug

New Delhi (India), Sept 13 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif resorted to a little leg-pulling on social media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:54 IST

Web series have widened scope of creativity, says Manoj Bajpayee

New Delhi (India), Sept 13 (ANI): Despite having several acting accolades to his name, actor Manoj Bajpayee is a debutante to the digital world and feels that the web is an evolved medium which has widened the scope for creativity.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:11 IST

Catch a glimpse of Charlie's Angels with new track 'Don't Call Me Angel'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): Featuring Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey, Charlie Angel's latest song and music video 'Don't Call Me Angel' was released on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:07 IST

Would love to take Khloe Kardashian while relocating to Wyoming,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): It seems like Khloe Kardashian will accompany her sister Kim, who is planning to relocate to Wyoming with her family.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:00 IST

Pop-star Eddie Money dies at 70

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): Iconic singer-songwriter Eddie Money passed away on Friday morning. The 'Two Tickets to Paradise' fame singer was 70.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:43 IST

Avril Lavigne is looking forward for her 'Head Above Water' tour

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): Canadian singer Avril Lavigne who is all set to kick-start her 'Head Above Water' tour this weekend in Seattle, opened up about what fans can expect from the power-packed schedule.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:39 IST

Anushka Sharma floods Internet with adorable "little-me" pictures

New Delhi (India), Sept 13 (ANI): Anushka Sharma on Friday shared adorable childhood pictures of herself on Instagram and hubby Virat Kohli was among the first to show his appreciation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:05 IST

R. Kelly lands into another legal problem

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): A Minnesota judge has issued an arrest warrant against American singer-songwriter R. Kelly after the musician failed to appear for an ongoing case hearing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:58 IST

Demi Moore opens up about dark childhood, reviving her mother...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): From the outside, it seems like Demi Moore has it all! She's a successful actor, producer, a mother-of-three, a model and so much more. However, the 56-year-old star's road to success wasn't an easy task.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:19 IST

Demi Moore opens up about suffering miscarriage, dealing with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): Actor Demi Moore got real about her relationship with actor Ashton Kutcher in her new memoir 'Inside Out' revealing that she suffered a miscarriage while they were dating.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:34 IST

New poster of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' will send...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The second poster of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' was released today, which also happens to be Friday the 13th, a day which is considered to be spooky.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:41 IST

'Mission Mangal' hits double century, mints over Rs. 200 crore

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Akshay Kumar's latest outing 'Mission Mangal' has set the cash registers ringing by surpassing the Rs. 200 crore mark in the fourth week of its run.

Read More
iocl