Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt, image courtesy, Instagram

Katherine Schwarzenegger makes first public appearance post marriage

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 10:44 IST

Washington DC [USA], June 12 (ANI): After getting hitched with Chris Pratt in an intimate ceremony, Katherine Schwarzenegger made her first public appearance in Montecito, California on Tuesday.
According to People, the author, walking with a friend by her side, wore a black long sleeves workout top with cutouts on the side and leggings of the same colour. She completed the look with dark shades, a grey denim jacket tied around her waist and a blue bag.
The couple got married on Saturday with the blessings of close friends and family in Montecito.
A source told PEOPLE that Katherine is "still feeling emotional and overwhelmed by the weekend, in a good way."
"She loves saying 'husband,'" the source explained. "She can't believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris."
The source added, "He was very clear with his intentions from the start and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other."
The newlywed couple shared identical posts from their wedding on Instagram where they can be seen walking hand-in-hand in their wedding outfits.
Several A-list stars left their well-wishes in the comments, including Pratt's Avengers: Endgame costar Gwyneth Paltrow and Katherine's brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger. (ANI)

