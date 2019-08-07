Katherine Schwarzenegger pays tribute to late cousin in heartfelt post

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Author Katherine Schwarzenegger, mourned the loss of her cousin, Saoirse Kennedy Hill who passed away last week.

According to E! News, 22-year-old Saoirse died due to an overdose of drugs last week.

Twenty-nine-year-old Katherine paid tribute to her family and late cousin in an emotional post on Instagram. Along with a scenic sunset photo, she wrote a heartfelt note.

"After wiping away the tears, after the beautiful sunsets, there is always a new day. It's not the big events or pretty things that hold you up at the end of the day, it's family," Katherine wrote.

She further added, "I feel so incredibly blessed to be part of such a loving, supportive and strong family that shows up in good times and in tough times. I love each and every one of them and am so grateful to have them in my life."



Katherine and Saoirse were second cousin. Saoirse was a granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy. (ANI)

