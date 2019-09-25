Katherine Schwarzenegger says when stressed, husband Chris Pratt 'calms her'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): It seems like newlyweds Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are helping each other de-stress!

The 29-year-old author stopped by on Tuesday's 'The Talk' and opened up about how she deals with everyday stress in her life crediting husband Pratt of "calming" her.

"There's so much anxiety, especially with this younger generation. My husband is very calming to me. So I'm just like, 'It's going to be OK,'" People quoted the author as saying.

"I think it's all about finding different things in your life to help with that stress because I think with the number of things that we all have going on, we're always glued to our phone," Schwarzenegger added.

Schwarzenegger also gave some tips as to how people can relieve themselves from all the pressure.

"It's about all the daily things you can do -- exercise, meditation is a huge thing now, being around people who love and support you and bring out the best in you, to lower that stress level is so important," she said.

Earlier this month, Schwarzenegger showered praises on her husband while describing "the whole experience" of their wedding as memorable.

"I think most importantly that I'm lucky enough to be married to an incredible man [and] just be happy," she told Extra.

She added, "I feel really blessed."

Schwarzenegger and the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor walked down the aisle on June 8 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California after almost a year of dating.

The couple jetted off on a Hawaiian honeymoon two weeks later.


