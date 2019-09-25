Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Katherine Schwarzenegger says when stressed, husband Chris Pratt 'calms her'

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:17 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): It seems like newlyweds Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are helping each other de-stress!
The 29-year-old author stopped by on Tuesday's 'The Talk' and opened up about how she deals with everyday stress in her life crediting husband Pratt of "calming" her.
"There's so much anxiety, especially with this younger generation. My husband is very calming to me. So I'm just like, 'It's going to be OK,'" People quoted the author as saying.
"I think it's all about finding different things in your life to help with that stress because I think with the number of things that we all have going on, we're always glued to our phone," Schwarzenegger added.
Schwarzenegger also gave some tips as to how people can relieve themselves from all the pressure.
"It's about all the daily things you can do -- exercise, meditation is a huge thing now, being around people who love and support you and bring out the best in you, to lower that stress level is so important," she said.
Earlier this month, Schwarzenegger showered praises on her husband while describing "the whole experience" of their wedding as memorable.
"I think most importantly that I'm lucky enough to be married to an incredible man [and] just be happy," she told Extra.
She added, "I feel really blessed."
Schwarzenegger and the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor walked down the aisle on June 8 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California after almost a year of dating.
The couple jetted off on a Hawaiian honeymoon two weeks later. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:03 IST

Kirby Howell-Baptiste joins Emma Stone starrer 'Cruella'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): British actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste has become latest entry joining the cast of Emma Stone starrer 'Cruella'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:47 IST

Akshay Kumar shares 'Housefull 4' character posters ahead of...

New Delhi (India), Sept 25 (ANI): The multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception, and the makers of the film sure know how to the keep the audience on their toes for the much-awaited comedy riot.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:35 IST

'Joker' is coming to India earlier than expected!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Why so serious? Cheer up! 'Joker' will be releasing in India two days earlier than expected!

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:29 IST

Jenna Dewan shows off baby bump after announcing pregnancy

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actor Jenna Dewan is thrilled to become a mother again and is sharing her excitement with her fans through social media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:47 IST

Move over 'Fleabag'! Phoebe Waller-Bridge to come out with new content

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge might soon treat her fans with some new content!

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:47 IST

Warner Bros. breaks silence on 'Joker' controversy

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Warner Bros. has weighed in on the controversy surrounding 'Joker'. The studio issued a statement in the wake of families of Aurora shooting victims voicing their concerns about the upcoming film.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:05 IST

Joaquin Phoenix defends 'Joker' as families of shooting victims...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actor Joaquin Phoenix broke his silence over the ongoing controversy surrounding his upcoming film 'Joker' saying that viewers are able to differentiate between right and wrong and it's not for a filmmaker to teach 'morality' to the audience.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:37 IST

Paris Fashion Week: Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman make red carpet...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Paris will always be the city of love! Actors Karl Glusman and Zoe Kravitz just made their official red carpet debut as husband and wife during the Paris Fashion Week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:38 IST

Families of Aurora shooting victims voice concern about 'Joker'

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Family members of the victims of the 2012 mass shooting, which took place at a movie theatre in Aurora, Colorado, have written a letter to Warner Bros. voicing their concern over the studio's upcoming film 'Joker'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 09:42 IST

Brad Pitt reflects on Angelina Jolie split, says 'had to...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Brad Pitt recently opened up about how his split from Angelina Jolie has impacted his character in the making of his new emotional space film 'Ad Astra'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 07:23 IST

Anupam Kher attends Gandhi@150 event at UN

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is in New York for some time now attended the 'Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World' programme at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 06:39 IST

Ranveer Singh shares childhood picture, wins hearts

New Delhi (India), Sept 25(ANI): Ranveer Singh who recently took home IIFA's best actor trophy unveiled his naughty side on Wednesday with a throwback picture.

Read More
iocl