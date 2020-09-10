Kathie Lee Gifford's son Cody ties knot with girlfriend Erika Brown

Washington[US], September 8 (ANI): American TV presenter Kathie Lee Gifford's son Cody Gifford has married his long-time love Erika Brown over the Labour Day weekend.

According to Page Six, the 67-year-old singer and the former 'Today' show host announced the news on Monday (local time).



"God gave us a glorious day to celebrate this glorious couple. So grateful," Kathie Lee captioned an Instagram post of photos of the wedding.

The couple kept it traditional, with Cody in a tux and his bride in a white gown and tiara.

Erika too posted her wedding pictures on Instagram and captioned the post as, "Happily Ever After matthew 19:6."

As per Page Six, the talk show host first announced her 30-year-old son's engagement in May 2019.

Cody is Gifford's son with late husband Frank Gifford, who died in 2015. Their daughter, 27-year-old Cassidy, also married this year, to Ben Weirda in June.

Kathie Lee commented on Brown's post, "Cody married!! Cassidy married! I am the happiest mama in the world!" (ANI)