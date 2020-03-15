Katrina Kaif extends birthday wishes to Alia Bhatt, shares throwback video

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): As Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt rings in her 27th birthday on Sunday, the actor received birthday wishes from Katrina Kaif who shared a throwback video of their gym session together on social media.

The 36-year-old actor wished the birthday girl by taking to Instagram stories where she shared the throwback working out video.

"Just keep being you," wrote the 'Sooryavanshi' actor alongside the video.



In the shared video, Alia is seen doing squats with weights, while Katrina is taking counts.

Earlier the day, the 'Gully boy' actor received heartwarming wishes from friends and family on the occasion of her special day. (ANI)

