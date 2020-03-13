Katy Perry leaves Australia, Orlando Bloom returning to US amid Coronavirus concerns

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 13 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry left Sydney on Thursday out of the growing coronavirus scare, meanwhile her fiance, Orlando Bloom, too revealed of returning to the United States to 'self-quarantine'.

The 35-year-old singer was spotted at the airport hours after cancelling several of her planned press events, reported Fox News.

On the other hand, the 'Troy' actor announced via his Instagram Story that his Amazon show, "Carnival Row, " which shoots in Prague, was among the myriad of TV shows that decided to shut down production to help combat the spread of the virus.

"It's farewell from us as we're going home to be quarantined," Bloom said, according to People.

"We're coming home to the States, at least I'm coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine," he added.

"Big love everybody, stay safe out there. Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe," he concluded.

Katy Perry recently revealed that she's expecting her first child with Bloom in her newly released 'Never Worn White' music video. (ANI)

