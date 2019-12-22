Katy Perry looks divine on Vogue India's cover

Washington D.C. (USA), Dec 22 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Katy Perry stole the show as the cover girl of Vogue India's January 2020 edition.

A proud Katty Perry shared a motion poster of the cover on her Twitter handle on Sunday along with a caption that read, "2020 is already so bright - not every gal gets to commemorate their trip to India with a cover of @VOGUEIndia Proud to be part of the January sustainability issue!"



The motion poster saw the 35-year-old singer in statement jewellery and a heavily studded outfit, with her middle-parted hair braided with colourful ribbons.

The 'Roar' singer also hopped on to Instagram to share the same poster which received praises from her followers. (ANI)

