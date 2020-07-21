Katy Perry opens up about pregnancy

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Katy Perry joined recently talked about an array of topics relating to her pregnancy and how she's doing as she anticipates the arrival of her first child with Orlando Bloom next month.

According to People magazine, the 35-year-old songstress virtually joined the and Australian radio show 'Kyle and Jackie O' and shared experiences around her pregnancy.

The 'Firework' songstress showed off her growing baby bump in a crop top promoting her upcoming album, Perry revealed that she currently weighs 190 pounds and shared that she is at the stage during her pregnancy where "everything is swollen."

The 'Roar' crooner said, "My hands are swollen, my feet are starting to swell," before adding that she wears sandals everywhere she goes. "It's starting to get to that point."

She continued, "I'm really grateful for my body and I have so much respect for other women going through this process. You get a whole new viewpoint being pregnant."

However, the singer shared with the radio hosts that her pregnancy hasn't slowed her down, as she described herself as liking being a "mother on the move."

"I'm a very active woman and an active mom and during this time of COVID -- and quite frankly an American revolution -- I have been also putting out songs and heading towards putting out a record," Perry said. "I'm working really hard. The one blessing is I don't have to travel extremely, which can really take it out of you."

Perry, who previously referred to her daughter as "Kicky Perry" during a chat with Hits Radio -- also noted that she'd be surprised if her child wasn't lively and energetic, sharing that the DNA between her and her fiance is so similar that her daughter would likely be the same.

She explained, "The DNA between both of us is very high energy, so we'll be surprised if she's a lazy one. But she'll be what she is, and I'm sure she's just here to teach us a lesson."

In the chat with the radio hosts, Perry also addressed the rumours that she and Bloom had asked Jennifer Aniston to be their baby's godmother.

The 'Daisies' singer shared, "She texted us because we are friendly with her, and Orlando is one of her good friends. And we were like, 'Wow, this is a wild rumour.' I mean, God knows with her, she's had everything said about her. But I guess this is a fun rumour. But no, we have no idea where it came from."

The singer went on to call the claim "a product of the media and the internet," before she joked, "You should definitely believe everything that you read." (ANI)

